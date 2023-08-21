The truth about Israel

For over seven decades, Israel has brutally oppressed Palestinians, forcefully removing them from their homes, carrying out attacks against them, and mercilessly killing them and their children. While most countries choose to remain silent over the gross violations of human rights in the region, voices of dissent from within Israel usually find a way to call the state out. The latest voice is that of former general of Israeli Defence Forces Amiram Levin who has suggested that Israeli forces are guilty of committing crimes similar to those committed by the Nazis in Germany, and that Arabs are no longer allowed to go on the streets of Hebron. This statement holds value for the Palestinian struggle given the fact that most world leaders who used to put the Palestinian cause before any talks about building ties with Israel are now moving towards normalization of relations with Israel. It makes sense to remind the world over and over about the unforgivable crimes committed by Israel.

Israel’s current internal political crisis has also seemingly helped the Palestinian cause. As the country introduces its authoritarian legislative agenda, Israeli citizens have been more alarmed about what their government is capable of doing. The unrest in the region has also exposed the authoritative tilt of Israel’s leaders. The relentless cheering of Israeli citizens for their fascist leaders who continued their attacks on the rights of the Palestinian people has reached a point where extremist leaders have found a place in the power corridors of the state. Although the action taken against protesters has been nothing when compared to what Palestinians go through, it has also provided a perfect opportunity to Western powers and Israeli citizens to see the level of impunity enjoyed by Israeli leaders.

In the past, Israel justified its brutal actions against Palestinians as a defence tactic, convincing Western leaders and people at home that what it did was right. Israel’s enablers and citizens have always seen its action against Palestinians as a corrective measure required to help Israel reach its objectives, turning their back on Israeli brutality. The world needs to come together to speak up for the Palestinian cause and hold Israel responsible for its decade-long oppression and brutality. How long can the Palestinians wage this battle alone, as their children grow up amidst war and violence? The pressure needs to come from an international community that has largely abdicated its duty to the Palestinian people. The world needs to wake up to the fact that Israel has colonized territory and established an apartheid state. Only international action can force an end to this architecture of occupation.