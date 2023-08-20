 
close
Sunday August 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Man held in dollar smuggling case

By Bureau report
August 20, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a money dealer involved in smuggling of US dollars. An official said an alleged accused, Tahir, was arrested and 60,300 US dollars and Rs.1.2 million were recovered from his possession.

The alleged accused was involved in the illegal exchange of hundi and currency, the FIA official said.