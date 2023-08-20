Woman dies in Bajaur road mishap

KHAR: A woman died and two others sustained injuries when a vehicle met with an accident at Ghar Shamozi Dandoki area in the district on Saturday.
Local residents said a guest from Takhtbhai along with his family had come to visit his relatives in Bajaur.
They said that the ill-fated vehicle met with an accident at Ghar Shamozi Dandoki area.As a result, a woman died on the spot while two other persons sustained critical injuries.The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.
