Woman dies in Bajaur road mishap

KHAR: A woman died and two others sustained injuries when a vehicle met with an accident at Ghar Shamozi Dandoki area in the district on Saturday.

Local residents said a guest from Takhtbhai along with his family had come to visit his relatives in Bajaur.

They said that the ill-fated vehicle met with an accident at Ghar Shamozi Dandoki area.As a result, a woman died on the spot while two other persons sustained critical injuries.The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.