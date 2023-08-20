Normalcy starts returning to Jaranwala, says IG

LAHORE: IG Dr Usman Anwar has given details about the security of the Christian community in Jaranwala, restoration of houses and places of worship and said that the journey to return to peace has now begun in Jaranwala.

He said more than 6,500 police officers and personnel are on high alert and are performing their duties. He added that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and directions of Chief Minister, the process of reconciliation and reconstruction has started.

Members of the peace committee, scholars, Christian community leaders, priests are sitting together, there has been a discussion, they have hugged each other.

The IG termed it a great progress in the process of reconciliation and reconstruction. The IG said that many Christian families have returned to their homes, Punjab Police shifted their children and families to Danish School.