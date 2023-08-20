Woman, son electrocuted

TAKHTBHAI: A woman and her son were electrocuted inside their home in Umarabad area in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday.
Abdul Wahab, head of the affected family, said that his wife and his 10-year old son, Naveed, suffered severe electric shocks when they touched open wire of a running electric fan one after the other at home.
Soon after the incident, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and provided the medical first aid and CPR before shifting them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai.
However, the doctors pronounced them dead. Meanwhile, the wife of Dr Syed Hussain alias Pir Sahib of Afzal Imam Colony died in a road accident.
Dr Syed Hussain, his son and nephew sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.
