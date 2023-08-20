MMC Cardiology team wins competition

PESHAWAR: The Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Cardiology team outperformed teams of the rest of regional sister teaching institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cardiology Fellows FIT Jeopardy competition held here on Saturday. The MMC Cardiology team comprising Dr Jehandad, Dr Sarmad and Dr Razaullah scored 50 points and won the competition.

FIT Jeopardy is a friendly competition which promotes a healthy rivalry between teams of ACC (American College of Cardiology) chapters, fosters FIT engagement within the chapters, and provides educational value to the contestants and audience.

The participants are assessed on a variety of topics ranging from prevention and interventional cardiology.

Panel of judges and chairs moderated the competition.

The MMC team will now compete at the national level FIT Jeopardy competition, the winners of which will represent Pakistan at the international level competition in the US. In-charge Cardiology Department, Dr Noorul Hadi, termed winning the competition a matter of honour and pride for MMC.

He hoped that the doctors from the MMC would continue to excel in their fields and bring good name to the institution at the national and international level competitions.