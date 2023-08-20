Former FIA DG makes it to KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: A former inspector general of police Zafarullah Khan, who also served as the head of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been included in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker cabinet.

On Saturday, he took oath as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister. He will be the second former police chief in the cabinet as a former IGP Masud Shah is already part of it.

Belonging to Umarzai village in Charsadda, Zafarullah remained the head of four important law enforcement organizations in the country before his retirement in grade 22.

He has served as IG of the National Highways and Motorway Police, DG FIA, Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary and Country Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority.

Before that, he served on important assignments in the Intelligence Bureau in different parts of the country.

In KP Police, he had served as DIG Hazara, DIG Mardan, SSP Peshawar and was awarded the Pakistan Police Medal (PPM) on two occasions.

Belonging to the 4th common of the Police Service of Pakistan, Zafarullah qualified the professional course from the Police Staff College London. His son Sikandar Khan is the president of the Charsadda Chamber of Commerce.