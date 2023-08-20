Traders demand reopening of Angoor Adda border

WANA: Traders of Lower South Waziristan district have demanded the government to reopen the Angoor Adda border crossing for trade with Afghanistan.

A meeting of all trade unions of Lower South Waziristan district was held at Rustam Bazaar in the district headquarters Wana.

After the meeting, acting president of Lower South Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saifur Rehman Wazir told the media that the traders demanded the government to open the Pak-Afghan border.

He said that for the past several months, commercial and trade activities had been stopped at Angoor Adda. He said the closure had affected the business community and local residents who would work there to earn their livelihoods.

He added that the filling stations, warehouses and other sections of life had been badly affected, adding that the security authorities and civilian administration knew of all the problems as a result of the border closure.

“But instead of playing a role, the government officials have kept quiet on the matter,” he added.

The meeting was attended by the unions of fruit traders, transporters, merchants, customs clearing agents, warehouses and South Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The participants said that if the government did not open the border by August 24, an indefinite strike and protest campaign would be launched in the area.

The participants requested IGFC-South, deputy commissioner Lower South Waziristan, district police officer and other security officials to fulfil their demand. They said the government should also negotiate with the Afghan government and reopen the border to provide people with employment.