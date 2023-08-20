MTI’s Policy Board wants minutes of previous meetings shared

PESHAWAR: The policy board of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to share with it minutes of the previous meetings to learn about the rules and regulations of the board.

The previous caretaker government had removed some members of the Policy Board, including its long serving chairman and architect of the health reforms in KP, Dr Nausherwan Burki, and appointed three retired doctors, including a prominent ophthalmologist and former principal Khyber Medical College (KMC) Prof Dr Ziaul Islam, a noted cardiologist and former vice- chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Hafizullah, and senior dermatologist Prof Dr Azar Rasheed.

The three newly-appointed members of the board attended the first meeting. Prod Ziaul Islam has been appointed as chairman of the MTI-Policy Board for a period of three years.

“After learning about the rules and regulations of the Policy Board, we will ask the MTIs to write to us and mention the difficulties they have been facing in their relevant institutions. Then we will call a meeting of all the chairmen of MTIs to listen to them and discuss their issues so that they can offer quality of services to the patients,” Prof Dr Ziaul Islam told the board meeting.

He said they would facilitate the MTIs in creating a friendly environment in all the MTIs for the faculty members so they can better serve the patients.

The faculty members of all the MTIs are expecting the Policy Board to address their longstanding issues particularly their promotions, denied to them for years in some of the hospitals, including the Lady Reading Hospital, where promotions were being made as per MTIs regulations rather than under the PM&DC rules.

Also, in all the MTIs, junior doctors of assistant professor level had been made chairpersons or heads of the departments and empowered them to dictate their seniors, including associate professors and professors. It had created unrest among the senior doctors and some of them preferred to quit their jobs and others stopped taking interest in their professional career.

Any doctor who has agreed with the administration to do his private practice within the hospital premises would be made chairperson or head of the department. It also caused a serious loss to teaching as senior doctors, mostly associate professors and professors lost their interest in teaching when their juniors, in some cases their students, were made their bosses.

Prof Ziaul Islam has a long service experience in the medical profession.

Besides serving KMC as its principal, he had also served the Khyber Teaching Hospital as it’s administrator, and established the two major medical colleges in the province including KP’s first girls medical college- Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) in Hayatabad Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) in Mardan and served these institutions as project director as well as principal.He is a soft spoken and non-controversial figure in the medical community.