University students visit ombudsman office

MANSEHRA: A delegation of students from the Law Department of Hazara University Mansehra visited the regional office of the provincial ombudsman at Abbottabad.

The purpose of the study visit was to inform the students, led by head of department Nadia Noreen, about the role of the provincial ombudsman to protect people’s rights, supremacy of law, as well as diagnosis and elimination of corruption.

Deputy Registrar Provincial Ombudsman Office Muhammad Usman Akram welcomed the delegation on reaching the regional office

Explaining the aims and objectives of the establishment of the ombudsman office through a multimedia presentation, Usman Akram said that the aim was to solve the problems of people while also protecting human rights.

He said that the ombudsman office was rendering valuable services in matters such as redressal of public grievances and providing relief to the common man.

The students were also accompanied by faculty members of the university’s Law Department on the study tour.