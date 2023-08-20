KP’s chief khateeb condemns attacks on churches

PESHAWAR: Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi on Saturday stated that attacking minorities was an un-Islamic and an act of violence.

In a press release, he condemned the recent attacks on churches and homes of Christians in Jaranwala tehsil in Faisalabad.

The chief khateeb called upon the government to ensure the security and protection of all religious sects and minorities.

He said that places of worship, including mosques, churches, temples, and gurdwaras were all sacred.

The chief khateeb expressed his intention to visit the Saint John’s Church in Peshawar accompanied by leaders from various Muslim sects to stand in solidarity with the members of the Christian faith.

The press release said that during the visit, the chief khateeb would meet Bishop of Peshawar Peter Sarfaraz Humphrey and would speak at a press conference at church on 21 August to shed light on the teachings of Islam about the safety of minorities.