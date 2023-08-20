KP gets third cabinet during current year

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got a third cabinet during the current year as Governor Ghulam Ali administered oath to the new ministers on Saturday.

The KP Assembly as well as the provincial cabinet led by former chief minister Mahmood Khan was dissolved during the first month of January after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to quit the assemblies in Punjab and KP.

A caretaker cabinet under the Chief Minister Azam Khan was formed to run the affairs of the government. However, the ministers as well as advisors to the CM resigned on August 10 after the Election Commission of Pakistan wrote a letter to the caretaker government to de-notify all the cabinet members having political affiliation.

On Friday, a new cabinet under the incumbent caretaker chief minister was approved by the governor who took oath of their offices on Saturday. Governor Ghulam Ali administered oath to the new ministers. Chief Minister Azam Khan was also present during the ceremony. Senior officials and members from different walks of life attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The new ministers who took oath on Saturday included former IGP Syed Masud Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Justice (retired) Irshad Qaiser, ex accountant general KP Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, former vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Justice (retired) Arshad Hussain and Syed Aamir Abdullah.

Two advisors, Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Shah are also part of the new cabinet. A former inspector general of police Zafarullah Khan has been appointed special assistant to the chief minister in the new set up. The new cabinet is to assist the ECP in holding free and fair elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.