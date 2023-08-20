IHC to indict Islamabad DC, SSP in Afridi’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the indictment of the Islamabad DC and SSP Operations for August 28 in the case involving the arrest of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi under MPO 3 in disregard of the court’s directives.

Justice Babar Sattar, while issuing a written order on the contempt of court case against Islamabad DC Irfan Memon and the SSP Operations, maintained that the responses from the district magistrate and the SSP Operations concerning the show-cause were found to be unsatisfactory. The court’s order stipulates that DC Irfan Memon and SSP Operations Jamil Zafar will face indictment on August 28. The DC Islamabad’s actions were deemed a violation of a previous decision by the IHC regarding MPO. The court observed that the high court had already invalidated the MPO issued against Shehryar Afridi in June. However, the district magistrate issued an unauthorised order against Shehryar Afridi based solely on a source report. Moreover, upon the expiration of the MPO issued by the Rawalpindi DC, the Islamabad DC issued a new MPO the very next day.Prima facie evidence indicates that the Islamabad DC had flouted the court’s orders. The court remarked that the DC’s actions attempted to undermine the justice system by conveying the impression that high court orders are not binding on the administration. The DC’s issuance of an executive order in defiance of the high court’s ruling portrayed the justice system as redundant.

The court said that the district magistrate, if inclined, could file a comprehensive reply again. Regarding SSP Operations Jamil Zafar, the court found his response unsatisfactory, suggesting that he had treated the source report as a mere rubber stamp. This action was seen as a violation of the court’s orders.Additionally, during the court proceedings, it was revealed that the SHO and DPO mentioned they had assumed their roles after August 8. The identities of the SHO and DPO who provided the source report will be disclosed by the Islamabad IGP.A show-cause was issued to the SHO and DPO, requiring them to provide their replies during the upcoming hearing.