Sunday August 20, 2023
National

Man jumps from rooftop to end his life

By Our Correspondent
August 20, 2023

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man has committed suicide by jumping from rooftop of his house situated in Suleman Block, Nishter Colony. The victim identified as Tariq Zaheer reportedly was frustrated due to personal reasons. The victim received serious injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue and was investigating the matter further.