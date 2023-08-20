Saudi team due today

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Saudi Arabia to be led by Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr. Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will be visiting Pakistan from today (Sunday).

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Maiki at Saudi embassy here on Saturday and discussed with him issues relating to visit of the delegation.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Haj Dr. Hassan Al-Manakhara and Director General Haj Abdul Wahab Soomro were also present on the occasion. Aneeq Ahmed observed that the visit of delegation led by Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr. Tawfig bin Al Rabiah would be of historical importance. “Being Chairman of two Holy Mosques in Madina and Makkah, Dr. Tawfig is highly respectable personality,” the caretaker minister said.

He said that issues relating to Road to Makkah project, Haj and Umrah and religious tourism would be discussed with the delegation. To bring more innovation in Haj arrangement, the two sides would also sigh MoUs.

The Saudi ambassador said that King Salman bin Abdulaziz gives special importance to brotherly relations with Pakistan while Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also declared himself as Pakistan’s ambassador.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister for religious affairs chaired a meeting at ministry in connection arrangements and de briefing for Haj. He was informed that Rs12 billion saved from Haj expenses have been refunded to pilgrims who performed Haj under the regular scheme.

Aneeq Ahmed observed that preparations should start for early approval of Haj Policy which would give be sufficient to making arrangements for Haj 2024. The minister said that they would also consider about giving long term Haj policy and receiving expenses from intending pilgrims in instalments.