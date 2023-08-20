Top PMLN leaders set to leave for London to meet Nawaz

LAHORE: The top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) is expected to fly to London on Sunday (today) to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif. The delegation is likely to include former prime minister and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, as well as other senior party leaders.

The visit comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif may be returning to Pakistan soon. However, the party has not yet made any official announcement. PML-N Lahore President Saiful Mulok Khokhar confirmed that he and Faisal Saif Khokhar were scheduled to board a flight to London on Sunday. He said that the delegation would meet with Nawaz Sharif and discuss the party’s future plans. The visit is likely to be closely watched by political observers, as it could provide clues about Nawaz Sharif’s intentions. If he does return to Pakistan, it would be a major boost for the PMLN, which is currently in the opposition. Party sources said Nawaz Sharif has summoned the local leaders to London where all formalities for return to Pakistan will be discussed. Party sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif planned to return to Pakistan in the middle of September 2023. They said the legal wizards of the party were also scheduled to reach London to brief the PMLN’s head about legal issues for his return. Saiful Khokhar, while talking to this scribe, said that he will meet Nawaz Sharif in London and finalize arrangements for his welcome reception. About the exact date of return, he said this will be decided by the party chief himself.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Atta Tarar, Deputy Secretary General of the party and met his parents and members of his family. Shehbaz paid tribute to the services of former President Rafiq Tarar for Pakistan and the nation and commended Ataullah Tarar for his services for the party and country during the 16-month premiership period.