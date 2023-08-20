Toshakhana case: IHC to hear Imran’s plea on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking his release in the Toshakhana case will take place on August 22 in the IHC. The IHC Registrar Office has issued the cause list for next week. According to it, Imran’s plea seeking his release by suspending his conviction is fixed for hearing. IHC CJ Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri will hear this plea. The court has issued notices to respondents for next hearing besides summoning the case record from the trial court.
