Two terrorists killed in Khyber: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Khyber District late Friday night.

The security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists in general area Bara, Khyber District on night between Friday and Saturday, the ISPR in a statement said. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, the statement said. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens. Sensitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.