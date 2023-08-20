10 labourers martyred in NW blast

Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. —AFP/File

PESHAWAR: 10 labourers were martyred when their vehicle came under a bomb attack in Shawwal sub-division of North Waziristan Saturday evening. Two others were reported to have been injured in the explosion. They were taken to hospital.

Senior police and administration officials confirmed the death of nine people. Some other reports termed the death toll as 11. Reports said there were 16 people on board the vehicle that came under attack. They were coming back from work.