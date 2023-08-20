 
Sunday August 20, 2023
Top Story

10 labourers martyred in NW blast

Senior police and administration officials confirm death of nine people while some reports term the death toll as 11

By Javed Aziz Khan
August 20, 2023
Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. —AFP/File
PESHAWAR: 10 labourers were martyred when their vehicle came under a bomb attack in Shawwal sub-division of North Waziristan Saturday evening. Two others were reported to have been injured in the explosion. They were taken to hospital.

Senior police and administration officials confirmed the death of nine people. Some other reports termed the death toll as 11. Reports said there were 16 people on board the vehicle that came under attack. They were coming back from work.