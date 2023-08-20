ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi signed the Official Secrets Amendment Bill and the Army Act Amendment Bill. After getting the nod of President Dr Arif Alvi, both the bills are now enacted into Act. It may be recalled that the previous National Assembly had approved the Official Secrets Act and Army Act Amendment bills before the end of the term. PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM-Pakistan, National Party and PK MAP, besides Senator Raza Rabbani of PPP, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr. Afnanullah of Muslim League-N and many other senators, had protested over the bill. Afterwards, the Senate chairman referred the bill to a standing committee on the protest. Later, the Official Secrets Amendment Bill and some controversial clauses from the Army Act were taken out and it was presented in the Senate and was approved by it.
Naqvi says authorities concerned are monitoring situation as 278,000 cusecs of water rushed due to the discharge from...
Senior police and administration officials confirm death of nine people while some reports term the death toll as 11
The judge stresses the need for a full court or a five-member bench to hear the instant matter
"There is a consensus of the entire nation on this census. New delimitation is a constitutional requirement," he says
Rehman says PPP endorsed election under new census after it was agreed that existing seats will not be changed
He says ECP would announce date for general elections in country as soon as it completed process of fresh delimitations