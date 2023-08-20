President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a healthcare convention at Aiwan-e-Sadr on July 13, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi signed the Official Secrets Amendment Bill and the Army Act Amendment Bill. After getting the nod of President Dr Arif Alvi, both the bills are now enacted into Act. It may be recalled that the previous National Assembly had approved the Official Secrets Act and Army Act Amendment bills before the end of the term. PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM-Pakistan, National Party and PK MAP, besides Senator Raza Rabbani of PPP, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr. Afnanullah of Muslim League-N and many other senators, had protested over the bill. Afterwards, the Senate chairman referred the bill to a standing committee on the protest. Later, the Official Secrets Amendment Bill and some controversial clauses from the Army Act were taken out and it was presented in the Senate and was approved by it.