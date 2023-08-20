If they had objections to fresh delimitations: Political parties shouldn’t have notified census results: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with Senators talking to media persons after Laying Wreath at Mazar-i-Quaid-i-Azam on August 19, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said the political parties that were part of the previous coalition government in the Centre, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, were aware that fresh delimitation of constituencies would take place in the country after they approved the census results. Talking to media persons, the Senate chairman said the political parties concerned shouldn’t have notified the census results after approving them at the Council of Common Interests if they had objections to the exercise of fresh delimitations in the country. He assured the media persons that elections would be held in the country in a timely fashion and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would solemnly perform its duty in this regard.

He said the ECP would announce the date for general elections in the country as soon as it completed the process of fresh delimitations.

He said the new caretaker prime minister would strive to overcome the sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan as he belonged to the same province. But such chronic issues couldn’t be overcome in a limited tenure lasting for only 90 days.

He said the people of Balochistan had become hopeful after seeing that the new caretaker prime minister was a native of their province but plenty of resources were required for the progress of the province.

Sanjrani said senators from Balochistan were vocal about the provincial issues.

To a question, Sanjrani said the tenure of incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi would end on September 9 but he would remain president till the election of the new head of the state. He said the election for the president would take place after the completion of electoral college comprising National and provincial assemblies. The Senate chairman said the democratic process was continuing in the country with the formation of caretaker governments in the country.