Police conduct course for wireless staff

Islamabad : Collaboration between the Islamabad Capital Police and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) culminated in the successful completion of a three-week basic wireless communication equipment repair (BWCER) course, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the course was meticulously organized to elevate the skillset of the Islamabad Capital Police wireless personnel. The initiative aimed to enhance the proficiency of the Islamabad Capital Police wireless staff, bolstering departmental communication system capabilities.

The concluding ceremony of certificates distribution was held at the Police Line Headquarters Islamabad. Distinguished attendees included CPO Safe City, SSP Safe City, DSP Telecommunication, INL programme officer, field engineers and other representatives of INL and Islamabad Capital Police. During the certificate distribution ceremony, INL program officer John Stable, congratulated the participants for their dedication and successful completion of the training program. He emphasized the significance of the course in contributing to the establishment of a robust communication system within the Islamabad Capital Police. Highlighting the collaborative spirit, CPO Safe City expressed gratitude towards the INL team for their unwavering support in conducting the course. The dedication displayed by the Islamabad Capital Police personnel was acknowledged and appreciated.