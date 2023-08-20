‘Media must enable social dialogue to promote tolerance, protect minorities’

Islamabad : The news media can play a leading role as facilitators in ending the recurring pattern of mob violence that threatens minority communities and religious tolerance in the country, according to civil society organisations working to promote media pluralism.

The Institute of Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) and the Alliance for Diversity and Pluralism in Media (ADPM) on Friday condemned the senseless episode of violence against the Christian community in Jaranwala while urging the news media to be mindful of its duty to the public interest.

The civic groups said the Jaranwala mob violence is a reminder that the news media must educate the public to be careful of false allegations and how extremist elements manipulate people’s genuine emotions for personal gains through violent means.

“News media outlets pride themselves in their watchdog role but they need to realize that this role is not just limited to political current affairs and public office-holders,” Muhammad Aftab Alam, the Executive Director of IRADA and Convener of the ADPM said. “This role extends to holding the State authorities accountable for protecting ordinary citizens from harm, especially the most vulnerable segments of society including the religious minorities.”

Alam said the news media can only perform this role well if they initiate a dialogue with the communities they claim to serve, listen to their concerns, and amplify their voices. “The news media can influence social attitudes if they provide sincere and sufficient coverage of local communities and marginalised groups,” he said. “This will also help them win the public’s trust.”

The ADPM, an alliance of journalists and rights activists that advises news media to improve their diversity and pluralism, in a statement said the TV news debates on the protection of religious minorities are often limited to token reactions after violent incidents have happened. Even this coverage is abandoned after a few news cycles, according to the APDM.

The alliance encouraged the mainstream press to embrace its larger responsibility to society and educate the masses on social, cultural and religious sensitivities in order to discourage hatred against religious minorities. While commending the role of digital media outlets in bringing atrocities committed against minorities to light, the ADPM suggested that the media should lend their platforms to discussions on the underlying factors, psychology and illegality of mob violence and misuse of laws in a bid to sensitise the public against such actions.

Peter Jacob, Executive Director of Center for Social Justice and a member of ADPM stated: “I was on a fact-finding visit to Jaranwala yesterday by the civil- society. When I spoke to the journalists present there. Unfortunately, I found a mindset in their questions as if they are assuming the accused [of blasphemy] as guilty. They also seem to endorse and justify reaction from the mob.” This mindset among the journalists needs to be corrected.

The ADPM had previously also advised the media to use the 2014 Supreme Court Justice Jillani judgement’s key directives as an accountability tool for sensitively and ethically highlighting the issues faced by minority communities.

The Justice Jillani judgement remains a landmark order for the protection of religious minorities in Pakistan. It directed the government to take several measures, including developing a curriculum that promotes tolerance and setting up a special police force to protect places of worship of religious minorities, but the judgement’s enforcement has been limited over the past nine years.