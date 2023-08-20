Students of Anglo Arabic School celebrate I-Day

Rawalpindi : To commemorate the Independence Day, a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was organised at the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School, says a press release.

Organised by Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association, the event among other was attended by Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association President Nisar Nazish, General Secretary Mazhar Hafeez, members of the executive committee and general council hoisted the national flag. A cake was cut to mark 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Nazish, a young volunteer during Pakistan movement shared his memories with the participants. The school management had also invited the high achievers of Secondary School Certificate held under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi.

The teachers and students dressed up in the green and white showing the unity and diversity symbolised in our flag. The school were decorated with dozens of Pakistani flags and balloons of green and white colour. Students took pledges, sang patriotic songs and delivered speeches inspiring national pride. Addressing the function, Principal Manzoor Hussain said that 14th August is the most important day in our lives. He said on this day, we emerged on the world map as a free nation. This day is the centre of our individual and collective happiness. He said we got Pakistan after many sacrifices, he added. He thanked the head wings and other staff for making the event a great success.

Other speakers in their speeches including Abdul Waheed Malik said that 14th August is a very important day for us because our elders had made unparalleled sacrifices in the cause of this freedom. They said that August 14 gives us an opportunity to celebrate independence as well as determine the direction of development of the country.” They also urged the youth to contribute fully to the country’s economic development. At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation.