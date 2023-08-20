Price hike of petroleum products flayed

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented that the latest unjustified price hike of petroleum products will result in rampant inflation, causing the already suffering economy to crash and pushing the poor towards starvation.

The masses are already struggling to make both ends meet and majority has become destitute, he said in a statement on Saturday, adding that it seems as if the caretaker government is insistent on furthering the former policy of rendering the lives of the people miserable.

Recently, he said, the crude oil prices in the international market have seen a decrease, thus it was imperative that the public should have been provided relief by lowering the price of petrol. He said that crude oil from Russia was acquired at cheaper rates, but no benefit as a result of this development trickled down to the masses either. He emphasised that our actual dilemma is that we are severely clenched in the trap of the agreements with the IMF on such harsh terms that we are simply unable to make any decisions which are out of our own volition or which prioritise public benefit.

He said that instead of celebrating the resumption and expansion of the IMF programme, we must concentrate on strategising a plan to become fully independent externally and internally, and liberate ourselves from the subjugation.