Man jumps from rooftop to end his life

LAHORE : A 50-year-old man has committed suicide by jumping from rooftop of his house situated in Suleman Block, Nishter Colony.

The victim identified as Tariq Zaheer reportedly was frustrated due to personal reasons. The victim received serious injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue and was investigating the matter further.

Bike lifters arrested

CIA Civil Lines police have arrested two members of a bike lifting gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Zulfiqar and Abdul Qadeer. Police also recovered cash, six bikes, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. The suspects are history sheeters and were involved in many robbery and dacoity bids. They would conduct snatching bids on main roads and flee.

Gulshan-e-Ravi police has arrested three suspects bike lifters identified as Suleman, Babar and Amin. Police also recovered pistols, bullets, four mobile phones and cash from their custody.

Boy drowns in Ravi

A teenage boy has reportedly drowned in River Ravi. The victim’s body has been recovered after a search operation by Rescue 1122 near Babu Sabu Sharif Park. The victim identified as Akbar Ali reportedly fell into the river and died.