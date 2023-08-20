VCs’ moot ends

LAHORE : The Vice-Chancellors' Conference organised by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) in collaboration with the Centre for Peace and Secular Studies concluded with a 24-point declaration for transformative measures in the universities:

The Vice Chancellors (VCs) from Punjab province proposed linking the conferment of degrees for both male and female students with their active participation in social fieldwork. They proposed efforts to foster a peaceful university environment by discouraging provincialism, regionalism, sectarian divisions, and promoting a culture of sports. They also proposed a series on the crucial subjects like constitution, law, and human rights.

The VCs also proposed universities to actively contribute to addressing national issues through research papers and policy recommendations besides holding interfaith dialogues to foster mutual understanding among diverse religious backgrounds, promoting shared values for tolerance.