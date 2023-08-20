Expats should be given right to vote in upcoming polls: JI

LAHORE : Overseas Pakistanis should be given the right to vote in the upcoming elections as they have been playing the role of backbone in national economy and development of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said while addressing an opening session of a two-day international conference at Mansoorah here on Saturday and later talking to various delegations.

Siraj said after coming to power JI will issue “Mohsin-e-Pakistan Card” for overseas Pakistanis providing them VIP status at airports.

Siraj said overseas Pakistanis deserve tributes but all governments have disappointed them, which resulted in the sharp decline in remittances in the last two years, urging that the confidence of overseas Pakistanis must be restored at the earliest and their families and properties in the country must be protected. He said the establishment of overseas university is part of JI manifesto. He said the hearts of two billion Muslims are wounded by the frequent incidents of desecration and blasphemy. For the promotion of peaceful coexistence, it is necessary that the governments of the western countries take action against a handful of fanatics and religious terrorists. In order to save the world from the third world war and the clash of civilizations, it is necessary for the United Nations and other international organizations to create a global law for the respect of religions.

Delegations from different countries of Europe, America, Latin America, Asia and Africa are participating in the two-day international conference organized by JI Foreign Affairs department. The first day was addressed by JI leaders Liaquat Baloch, Ameerul Azim, Inayatullah Khan, Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, while Farid Paracha, Azhar Iqbal Hasan and Director Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi conducted the sessions. Sirajul Haq said country’s economy was destroyed by the wrong economic policies of the previous rulers and is stuck deep in the mire of debts. He said all previous governments caused the heads of all Pakistanis to bow in shame all over the world and the prestige of green passport was auctioned off. He said the ruling elite and bureaucracy made the only nuclear Islamic power and resource-rich nation a laughing stock around the world. In order to restore the honor and dignity of Pakistanis, it is necessary that competent and honest people come to power here.

There is uniformity in the policies of the ruling parties and they have the same kind of people in their leadership, who made wealth for themselves, secured the future of their children and darkened the children of the nation. To make the country Islamic welfare state, it is necessary that the Islamic system is implemented at the earliest, the nation should support Jamaat-e-Islami for the implementation of this system.