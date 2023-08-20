Illegal constructions, commercialisation causing civic issues

LAHORE : The provincial metropolis is facing rising urbanisation, triggering illegal construction and commercial activities causing various civic issues.

In this regard, LDA, time and again, launched drives against the menace but is seemed unstoppable, leading to adverse consequences on governance systems, the environment, people’s health, transportation services and overall well-being of citizens.

Sources in LDA’s Town Planning (TP) wing revealed that the wing has adopted a new method to ‘facilitate’ the illegal constructions in the garb of apartment building and the maps of new apartment buildings were approved on non-commercial and frozen roads, which were later converted into commercial plazas.

According to the rules, in apartment building, a limited space was allowed for a shop to cater the needs of the residents of the particular building.

Other than this, many other illegal commercial constructions were going on in various localities including the model roads blatantly. These localities included Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Ferozpur Road, Multan Road and many private societies such as Wapda Town, PIA Housing Society and Board of Revenue etc. Sources in TP wing claimed that one can found many ongoing constructions on Nazria-e-Pakistan Road and one of the such buildings at the road was approved as an apartment building but on its ground floor a renowned brand was establishing its coffee outlet. Sources claimed that allegedly a number of influential officers from within and outside LDA has asked the LDA officers concerned to abstain from inspecting the building.

Sources claimed that some of the illegal constructions in posh localities were also ignored by LDA’s TP Wing on the alleged instructions from political and bureaucratic figures.

Recently, a neighbour of a senior LDA official constructed a restaurant on the main road of Johar Town at Tikka Chowk. The building was approved as a commercial building but it was changed into a restaurant, which has entirely different requirements for parking and covered area.

None of the LDA’s TP branch stopped the construction of this building but later when it came on limelight, the CTP asked the owners to submit a revised plan as per the rules and regulations regarding the restaurants. Sources in LDA maintained that the construction of the building should have been stopped when it was started.

Similarly, in F-2 Block Johar Town, one can witness a skeleton of commercial construction behind a renowned store. The construction was made in a purely residential area and for the cover, construction at the site was stopped but work was being done inside the building.

Citizens of the locality asked the LDA DG to visit the area and himself witness the illegal construction and take action against the TP wing officers who were involved in ‘facilitation’.

Many other commercial buildings can be seen standing completed on PIA Road, Wapda Town, Ferozpur Road, College Road and many other nearby localities and as per sources, they will be opened at the ‘right time’.

The scribe contacted CTP ShakeelMinhas about the restaurant at Tikka Chowk but he didn’t bother to reply. Later, in a one-to-one meeting, the CTP said there were hundreds of media persons covering LDA and he can’t answer everyone.

When asked about the ongoing illegal constructions and commercialisation in the LDA controlled areas, he said his team was working tirelessly and always took action against such buildings.

Sources said the main boulevard of Johar Town starting from Allah HooChowk and ending at ShaukatKhanum Memorial Hospital was a frozen road, which means no new construction can take place on this road while no change in any building can be done but in reality the entire road was full of commercial buildings, teahouses, restaurants and other commercial buildings.

Citizens say the LDA’s main office was also situated on the same road and the LDA DG and the top management of the authority including the Chief Town Planner travelled on this road daily but without taking notice of these commercial buildings.

The citizens wonder how the frozen road has been turned into a major commercial zone and why an action was not taken to stop their construction and why these buildings were being converted into commercial ones. The road leading to canal from ShadiwalChowk was also turned into a full commercial zone with multi-storey plazas, some of them were still under-construction while Samsani Road was turned into a market of car repairing shops and big and small businesses related to car repairs, denting and painting and workshops were established. This road was also a residential road but was being changed into a commercial zone very rapidly. Recently, LDA started a drive against parking and encroachments in Johar Town and sealed many shops and business outlets on G1 Model road but today all businesses were opened and operational.

Meanwhile, Commissioner/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said he always took notice of illegal construction and has already ordered filing cases for violating the rules and de-sealing the properties sealed by the LDA by the owners and management themselves.

Meanwhile, following the commissioner’s orders, LDA teams on Thursday, sealed more than two dozen properties in LDA Avenue One, Jubilee Town, Township and adjacent localities for illegal commercial use.

Director TP Azhar Ali and Director TP Ali Abbas conducted the operation under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Capt (retd) Shahmeer Iqbal. During the operation many buildings, including workshops, oil store, marble cutting shops, commercial buildings and electrical and paint stores were sealed and many other properties were demolished.