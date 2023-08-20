‘My Lahore’ paintings exhibition begins

LAHORE : The Conservation Society Lahore organised a mega show of paintings titled ‘My Lahore’ at Coopera Art Gallery on Saturday. Renowned writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the exhibition.

About 70 paintings of 25 artists adorned the walls of the gallery reflecting culture and heritage of Lahore with great expertise. The purpose of the Conservation Society is to save the historical buildings and other related sites on the heritage list through the government departments concerned.

Painters whose works are on display are, Dr. Ijaz Anwar, M Javed, Ghulam Mustafa, Nazir Ahmad, Mahboob Ali, Khalid Latif, M Shafiq (late), Saqib Akhtar, Munawar Mohiuddin, Saeed Ahmad, Anjum Zaheer, Maria Danyal, Sarosh Tariq, Ayesha Yasir, Rida Fatima, Madiha Iram, Afshan Naz, Shaista Akbar, Sadia Zaib, Maham Mahboob, Ayesha Umer, Arshad Maqbool, Sadia Q Hashmi, M Umar and Nomana Masood. Mustansar highly appreciated the efforts of the painters saying that the artists have proved through their beautiful artworks that Lahore Lahore Ae. The history of this city can be preserved through the paintings, he added.

A large number of visitors attended the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the Conservation Society, the artists and the Coopera Art Gallery.

The exhibition will remain open for the public till September 2 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm except holidays.