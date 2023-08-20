LDA’s asphalt plant made functional

LAHORE : On the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the LDA asphalt plant, which has been closed for five years, was made functional here on Saturday.

CM visited the asphalt plant located on Shahkam Chowk, Defense Road and inspected the control room and reviewed the working. He directed to control the smoke of the asphalt plant and ensure the safety of the working workers.

LDA DG while giving a briefing on the plant project said that now the LDA will repair and do the patch work of the city roads itself. He said the asphalt plant was closed since 2018 and was made operative on the special directive of the Chief Minister.

With the functionalisation of the asphalt plant, LDA will carry out the maintenance, he said adding all administrative affairs of the asphalt plant will be handled by TEPA while a M&R section was established in TEPA for road maintenance and repair.

Chief Secretary, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, Director Engineering LDA Asif Jaferi and other officers were also present.