Minister asks doctors to perform their duties properly

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir Saturday asked for attendance record of consultant doctors working at tehsil headquarters hospitals in Lahore district.

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Jamal inspected THQ hospitals at Samanabad, Sodiwal, Ghaziabad and Mian Mir in the provincial metropolis.

On the occasion, the minister said there was no room in the health department for those who shirk their work and escape duties.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Faisal Malik and District Manager PHFMC Shahid Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

The minister announced visiting the THQ hospitals in Lahore regularly. He said there would be no compromise in the treatment of patients and provision of necessary facilities to patients in government hospitals in the province. He said in line with the vision of the CM, the whole government machinery was working to improve the health facilities in government hospitals. Dr Jamal also inspected the emergency, indoor wards, laboratories, pharmacy, ultrasound and other departments and inquired about the health of patients under treatment and listened to their problems and ordered for immediate redress of their grievances. The minister also visited Dengue counters at these hospitals and asked the authorities concerned to improve more quality control of laboratories in THQ hospitals besides ensuring the supply of medicines according to the needs of the patients. He ordered more staff at slip issuance counters.