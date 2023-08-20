City receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Moderate but scattered rain was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued till evening. Johar Town received the most rain and all of its major crossings were chocked due to stagnant rainwater. However, the rainwater was drained out by Wasa soon after the rain stopped. MD Wasa said that extra machinery and staff was deployed to clear the rainwater while machinery and staff was also put on alert to handle any further rainy spell. Met officials said that weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper parts of the country while a weak westerly wave was also present in northern parts of the country. Rainfall was also recorded in Chakwal, Met officials said adding Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, Sibbi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 37.5°C and minimum was 28.8°C.