Normalcy starts returning to Jaranwala: IG

LAHORE : IG Dr Usman Anwar has given details about the security of the Christian community in Jaranwala, restoration of houses and places of worship and said that the journey to return to peace has now begun in Jaranwala.

He said more than 6,500 police officers and personnel are on high alert and are performing their duties. He added that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and directions of Chief Minister, the process of reconciliation and reconstruction has started.

Members of the peace committee, scholars, Christian community leaders, priests are sitting together, there has been a discussion, they have hugged each other.

The IG termed it a great progress in the process of reconciliation and reconstruction. The IG said that many Christian families have returned to their homes, Punjab Police shifted their children and families to Danish School, the restoration and renovation work of their homes is being completed as soon as possible. He said, We guarantee all the Christian families that there is no need to panic or fear in the presence of police force, ranges and intelligence agencies. All the Christian families should return to their homes, your homes are looking forward to you all.

Dr Usman Anwar said, “We would provide safe environment and security to all Christian brothers. The Punjab government is ensuring all possible help in the work of reconstruction of houses. Dr Usman.

Anwar said that Punjab Police with support of the administration has arranged accommodation and meals for the Christian families, members of the Peace Committee, the citizens of Jaranwala love their Christian brothers as much as they did before this incident. Dr Usman Anwar said that the investigation of the incident on 100pc merit is the work of the police which is being completed with complete transparency. He ensured that police would continue to provide protection to all citizens, especially the Christian community.