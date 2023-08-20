 
Sunday August 20, 2023
Lahore

Appointed

By Our Correspondent
August 20, 2023

LAHORE : Punjab Governor has appointed Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan as Dean Faculty of Commerce Punjab University for a period of three years. Prof Mubasher is performing his duties as a professor in PU Hailey College of Commerce.

Earlier, he has worked as Principal in Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce and Hailey College of Banking & Finance. He has also been a member of Syndicate at PU.