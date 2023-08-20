LAHORE : Punjab Governor has appointed Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan as Dean Faculty of Commerce Punjab University for a period of three years. Prof Mubasher is performing his duties as a professor in PU Hailey College of Commerce.
Earlier, he has worked as Principal in Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce and Hailey College of Banking & Finance. He has also been a member of Syndicate at PU.
LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented that the latest unjustified price hike of petroleum...
LAHORE: An important meeting regarding the current financial year was held in the committee room under the direction...
LAHORE : A 50-year-old man has committed suicide by jumping from rooftop of his house situated in Suleman Block,...
LAHORE : The Vice-Chancellors' Conference organised by the Punjab Higher Education Commission in collaboration with...
LAHORE : The government neither established funds for free legal services to children nor made rehabilitation centres...
LAHORE : Overseas Pakistanis should be given the right to vote in the upcoming elections as they have been playing the...