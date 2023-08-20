Former Commissioner attends Global Laser Run event

LAHORE : Former Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman attended the prize distribution ceremony of Global Laser Run City Tour 2023 competitions organised by Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) at Punjab Stadium the other day.

DG Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director Kamal Ahmed, Vice-President PMPF Tariq Rashid, Finance Secretary PMPF Amir Shah, SBP Consultant Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman also witnessed the thrilling running and shooting competitions. He along with Dr Asif Tufail also distributed prizes among the top performers of Global Laser Run City Tour event.

As many as 290 boys and girls from different schools and colleges participated in the Global Laser Run City Tour running and shooting competitions.