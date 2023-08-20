Judicial commission demanded to probe Jaranwala attacks

LAHORE : Former Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine along with various religious leaders spoke at a press conference held at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday to bring out the facts of the Jaranwala tragedy and to expose the elements who made a deal with the oppressed victims.

In a joint press conference, some demands were made from the Punjab government, including setting up of a judicial commission headed by a High Court judge for a transparent investigation into the Jaranwala tragedy. The speakers underlined the importance of bringing to the fore the motives behind blasphemy allegations. They demanded accountability of those involved in the encirclement and torching of churches and homes and called for severe punishment to those who made hate speeches and an apology to the state.

Addressing the press conference, Ijaz Alam Augustine condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and said that in the 76-year history of Pakistan, such an incident of burning churches, schools and Bibles had never happened. Today, the Christian community is very sad all over the world. We have a question from the Punjab government that when the miscreants first acted at 5 in the morning, why did the police and the administration reach the crime scene after sixteen hours?

“Why were the riots not stopped and why was the police absent? Churches were burnt in the presence of the police. We demand that the administration concerned be brought to justice. Why was a Christian Assistant Commissioner 'suspended’?” Ijaz Alam emphasised that had the criminals involved in the incidents of Shanti Nagar, Joseph Colony and Gojra been punished, the Jaranwala tragedy might not have happened today.”

Chairman of Tolerance Movement Samson Salamat said, “My question is, why the chief minister has not yet gone to Jaranwala? He is meeting representatives of religious minorities in his office. The Christian community protested together with their Muslim brothers against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Norway and sent a message to the world that we are all Pakistanis.”

Chairman Pakistan Minorities Alliance Tahir Naveed Chaudhry and Akmal Bhatti Advocate in their address appealed for the protection of the Christian community. They demanded legislation in the next parliament and appealed for the establishment of an internal action committee.

Shahid Rehmat, Chief Executive of Youth Development Foundation said, “We all have to ensure prevention of such incidents in the future.” He insisted on taking emergency measures to rebuild the homes of the Christian community. He said, “We all have to promote interfaith harmony among ourselves so that the path of those who spread hatred can be blocked”.

From the press conference, Pastor John AD, Bishop Sylvester Tahir Bhatti, Bishop Dominic Javed and Bishop Tauqeer Nasir also made short speeches and emphasized on ensuring the safety of the Christian community and announced that the journey of peaceful protest will continue till the Christian community gets justice and protection.