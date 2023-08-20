CM approves hiring of more surgeons at PIC

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Saturday and reviewed medical facilities in the hospital.

He visited the General Cardiac Surgery Ward, ICU, Emergency Ward, private rooms and other departments of the hospital.

Naqvi inspected the ward and granted approval to the plan about availing the services of more surgeons to end the backlog of bypass operations along with making upgradation of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. In the first phase, the ground floor of the emergency will be upgraded.

Naqvi directed to bring improvements in the arrangements and facilities of the emergency ward. He directed to utilise available resources to improve the old building instead of making new constructions.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the efforts of the hospital administration in making operation theatres of PIC infection-free. He inquired after the health of the patients and prayed for their early recovery. He directed to improve facilities in the waiting area.

Naqvi checked washrooms and beds of the wards and directed to replace old beds and old mattresses in the wards. The patients present in the ward complained about delay in the operations on which CM directed the hospital administration to conduct bypass operations within seven days and angiography within four days. Naqvi stated that all operation theatres of PIC have been turned infection-free and the backlog of operations will end soon.

Naqvi further directed to improve the condition of private rooms and ICUs adding that the patients should immediately be shifted to the wards on getting their health improved. He directed to allot a place to construct new wards at the earliest. He revealed that necessary decisions will be taken after summoning the board meeting of PIC adding that all possible resources will be provided to bring improvements in the facilities of hospitals. The Punjab government will undertake all possible steps in this regard. Caretaker CM presided over an important meeting at Punjab Institute of Cardiology in which the upgradation plan of the emergency was comprehensively reviewed. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman PIC Dr Furka Alamgir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, CEO Dr Nauman, MS Dr Tehseen, Additional Secretary Finance and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will honour Pakistani jockeys, who made the country proud in the 1000-km most toughest Mongol Derby horse race and Pakistan Street Child Team that secured silver medal at Norway Cup in the coming days.

He said this in a meet up with participants of Mongolian derby and street child team stars on at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director M Sajid and other officials were also present on this occasion.