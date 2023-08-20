Minister inaugurates modern research centre

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the modern research centre at Indus Hospital Jubilee Town on Saturday. CEO Dr Shafiq Haider and other officials were also present on this occasion. A clinical trial unit and other departments have been established in the research centre.

The caretaker provincial health minister on the occasion said that the opening of the modern research centre in Indus Hospital is a welcome sign. Special attention is being given to quality research in government medical institutions of Punjab. We can save our people from dangerous diseases only through modern medical research, he added.

He said Indus Hospital is providing better medical facilities to the patients coming to Jubilee Town. All over the world, modern research is being resorted to save people from various dangerous diseases. This was the main purpose of introducing artificial intelligence system in Punjab as well. Modern research in the field of medicine has become very important for providing better health facilities to the people.