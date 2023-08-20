Wildfires force over 26,000 to evacuate Spanish holiday island

LA OROTAVA, Spain: An estimated 26,000 people may have been forced to flee a wildfire raging out of control on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife as high temperatures and strong winds plagued efforts to tackle the massive blaze, the emergency services said Saturday.

The huge blaze, which broke out late Tuesday in a mountainous northeastern area of the island, is the biggest fire ever experienced in the Canary Islands, officials said.

“Provisional estimates suggest that more than 26,000 people may have been evacuated,” the emergency services wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing census data.

By Friday night, the fire had forced more than 4,500 people to flee although there was no update on how many people had been affected by the early morning evacuations in five municipalities.

“The fire and the weather have changed and we’ve had to evacuate five municipalities in northern Tenerife,” said Manuel Miranda, the islands’ head of emergencies on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, pointing to “the danger and the proximity of the fire”.

The latest evacuations came as forecasters warned that high temperatures and strong gusts of wind over the weekend would complicate efforts to tackle the blaze.

The fire, which has a perimeter of 50 kilometres (30 miles), has so far destroyed 5,000 hectares (more than 12,300 acres) of land with 225 firefighters engaged in overnight efforts to control the flames.

The area affected by the fire equates to nearly 2.5 percent of Tenerife’s surface area, which stretches 203,400 hectares.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska was due to visit the fire control centre on Saturday along with Tourism Minister Hector Gomez, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to fly in on Monday, officials said.

By Friday night, the blaze had affected 10 municipalities on Tenerife, the largest of the seven islands that make up Spain’s Canary Islands.

Another 1,700 people have been ordered to stay inside their homes.

On Friday, there had been a “favourable evolution” after a night in which the flames advanced more slowly and predictably and the winds had eased. That followed two days in which the behaviour of the fire was “highly unusual”, complicating efforts to control it. The blaze has generated a vast pillar of smoke that now stretches eight kilometres into the air, rising far above the summit of Mount Teide, the volcano that towers over the island.

At 3,715 metres (12,200 feet), Teide is Spain’s highest peak and a popular tourist destination, but all roads to the national park were closed on Thursday.

The blaze broke out after the archipelago suffered a heatwave that left many areas tinder dry. So far this year, EFFIS says almost 76,000 hectares have been ravaged by 340 fires in Spain, one of the European countries most vulnerable to climate change.