Two Israeli civilians killed in West Bank shooting

OCCUPIED AL QUDS, Palestinian Territories: Two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected shooting in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the army and medics said, the latest deaths in an upsurge of bloodshed in the territory.

“A suspected shooting attack was carried out at a number of Israeli civilians in the area of the town of Huwara,” an army statement said, adding that two civilians had been killed.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the army had closed key entrances to the main northern West Bank city of Nablus, and that soldiers were forcing businesses to close as they searched for the suspected attackers.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said the attack was the “result of the resistance´s continuous promise to defend our people and respond to the crimes of the occupation.” The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.

Earlier Saturday, a Palestinian died from wounds sustained during an Israeli raid on the Balata refugee camp near Nablus earlier this week.

On Thursday, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian militant during a raid in Jenin, also in the northern West Bank.

Huwara, a Palestinian town just south of Nablus, has seen a number of attacks on Jewish settlers or the Israeli military since early last year.

Settlers have responded with revenge attacks on the town and surrounding villages, in which one Palestinian has been killed and 30 homes and more than 100 vehicles set on fire.

Israeli human rights groups B´Tselem and Peace Now said the settler violence that followed a February attack in which two settlers were killed amounted to a “pogrom”.