Syrian suspect in shrine bombing killed in Beirut

BEIRUT: A man suspected of involvement in an attack last month on a shrine in Syria died following a Hezbollah pursuit late Friday south of the Lebanese capital, the Iran-backed group said.
Wissam Dalla, a Syrian in his early twenties, “threw himself from the seventh floor” of a building where he had been staying with relatives “after learning his location had been discovered”, Hezbollah said in a statement sent to AFP.
Dalla was “responsible for the explosion in the Sayyida Zeinab area” south of the Syrian capital last month, the Muslim group added. AFP was unable to independently confirm the allegations against Dalla.
LA OROTAVA, Spain: An estimated 26,000 people may have been forced to flee a wildfire raging out of control on the...
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine: A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv killed seven people and left...
OCCUPIED AL QUDS, Palestinian Territories: Two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected shooting in the occupied...
BEIJING: China held air and sea drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it said was a “stern warning” after the...
MOSCOW: An “emergency” was detected on Saturday during a manoeuvre by Russia’s Luna-25 probe prior to its Moon...
GENEVA: Switzerland said Saturday its diplomats are in touch with local authorities over the arrest of a Swiss man in...