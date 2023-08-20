Syrian suspect in shrine bombing killed in Beirut

BEIRUT: A man suspected of involvement in an attack last month on a shrine in Syria died following a Hezbollah pursuit late Friday south of the Lebanese capital, the Iran-backed group said.

Wissam Dalla, a Syrian in his early twenties, “threw himself from the seventh floor” of a building where he had been staying with relatives “after learning his location had been discovered”, Hezbollah said in a statement sent to AFP.

Dalla was “responsible for the explosion in the Sayyida Zeinab area” south of the Syrian capital last month, the Muslim group added. AFP was unable to independently confirm the allegations against Dalla.