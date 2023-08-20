West African mission meets Niger’s ousted leader

NIAMEY, Niger:An ECOWAS delegation in Niger for talks with the officers who seized power also met with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum Saturday, a source close to the West African bloc told AFP. Bazoum was “in good spirits”, the source added. A Niger news agency journalist at the presidential palace confirmed that the meeting had taken place.

Earlier the delegation arrived in Niger seeking a peaceful rather than military solution after senior army officers seized power in a coup.

The delegation led by former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar flew into the capital early afternoon, a day after ECOWAS military chiefs announced they were ready to intervene to reinstate the ousted president.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger after generals detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

But it says it favours dialogue to defuse the crisis.

A previous ECOWAS delegation headed by Abubakar on August 3 tried and failed to meet Bazoum and the coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani. A source close to Saturday’s delegation said it would send “a message of firmness” to the army officers and meet Bazoum.

He has been held with his family at the president’s official residence since the coup, with growing international concern over his conditions in detention.

ECOWAS chair and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Friday threatened Niamey with “grave consequences” if the new regime allows Bazoum’s health to worsen, an EU official said. Niger’s military-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, told The New York Times that Bazoum would not be harmed.

Thousands of volunteers turned out in central Niamey on Saturday answering a call to register as civilian auxiliaries who could be mobilised to support the army.

ECOWAS defence chiefs had met this week in the Ghanaian capital Accra to fine-tune details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail. “The D-Day is also decided.”

The coup leaders have defiantly threatened to charge Bazoum with treason. But they have also said they are open to talks.