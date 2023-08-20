 
Sunday August 20, 2023
World

Cairo

By AFP
August 20, 2023

Cairo: Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, a leading figure of the country’s 2011 uprising who has spent the last decade behind bars, has been granted a presidential pardon, lawyers said Saturday. “President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi... has used his constitutional powers” to pardon several prisoners including Douma, said lawyer Tarek Elawady.