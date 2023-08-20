Homa fires course record 62 to grab lead

OLYMPIA FIELDS, United States: Seventh-ranked Max Homa set a course record with an eight-under par 62 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday´s second round of the PGA Tour´s BMW Championship, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event.
The 32-year-old American made 10 birdies against two bogeys at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago to break the old mark of 63 shared by Fiji´s Vijay Singh and American Rickie Fowler. "It was fun. It was pretty cool," Homa said. "It´s rare you get to kind of just point and shoot but that´s what it felt like.
"I was putting uphill a lot, I made a couple sidewinders, just kind of did everything well, so it was a very fun day." Homa matched his career-low PGA round from last year´s Tour Championship to stand on 10-under 130 after 36 holes, two better than compatriot Chris Kirk with England´s Matt Fitzpatrick.
CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic crushed Taylor Fritz while Carlos Alcaraz had to push hard to get past Max Purcell Friday...
ISLAMABAD: On the heels of losing the race to win the under-19 title, Pakistan’s much-talked-about youngster...
SYDNEY: Sunday´s World Cup final between England and Spain is the final act of a month of drama which highlighted how...
LAHORE: The reigning Champions of HBL Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars continuing its legacy to unearth the...
BREMEN, Germany: England striker Harry Kane admitted he was "nervous" on his Bayern Munich debut, after scoring one...
NASHVILLE: Lionel Messi could clinch his first trophy with Inter Miami, just four weeks after making his debut for the...