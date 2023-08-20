Homa fires course record 62 to grab lead

OLYMPIA FIELDS, United States: Seventh-ranked Max Homa set a course record with an eight-under par 62 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday´s second round of the PGA Tour´s BMW Championship, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event.

The 32-year-old American made 10 birdies against two bogeys at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago to break the old mark of 63 shared by Fiji´s Vijay Singh and American Rickie Fowler. "It was fun. It was pretty cool," Homa said. "It´s rare you get to kind of just point and shoot but that´s what it felt like.

"I was putting uphill a lot, I made a couple sidewinders, just kind of did everything well, so it was a very fun day." Homa matched his career-low PGA round from last year´s Tour Championship to stand on 10-under 130 after 36 holes, two better than compatriot Chris Kirk with England´s Matt Fitzpatrick.