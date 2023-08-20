Pakistan ensure Asian Junior Squash U13 title

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of losing the race to win the under-19 title, Pakistan’s much-talked-about youngster Abdullah Nawaz was beaten in the semi-finals of the under-17 category in the Asian Junior Squash (individuals) in Dalian (China) Saturday.

Abdullah fell to Malaysia's Low Wa Sem in five games 4-11, 11-6, 6-11, 12-10, 7-11.

The Asian junior team champions Pakistan were rated favourites to win most of the titles which they failed will have to be content with the unde-13 title now as both Pakistan Nauman Khan and Ahmad Khalil made it to the final, ensuring a one-two finish. Nauman is an experienced campaigner and defeated Yen Tsz Long (Hong Kong) 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 to take on his teammate Ahmad Khalil in the final. Ahmad beat Lokkesh Wigneswaran (Malaysia) 11-2, 11-4, 11-9.