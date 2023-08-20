‘Next question’: Spain’s Vilda refuses to bite on eve of World Cup final

SYDNEY: Coach Jorge Vilda repeatedly refused to comment on the eve of Sunday´s Women´s World Cup final about the turmoil between him and some Spanish players. Spain will play their maiden World Cup final when they face England and will do so without a dozen players who last year said they did not wish to represent their country, primarily because of Vilda.

Asked at a press conference in Sydney on Saturday about relations between him and some players, Vilda replied: "Next question, please." Fifteen players ruled themselves out over numerous issues, the main one being their objection to the 42-year-old Vilda, including about his strict personality and training methods. Vilda ended up calling three of the mutineers up for the World Cup and they have played a key part in Spain reaching Sunday´s final.

When a second reporter tried a similar line of questioning, Vilda replied: "What we want to do tomorrow is to be the best in the world and we´ll do this by winning the final."

Vilda did open up a bit more when asked about training and whether he listened to his players. "From the very beginning the players have been united, they have been working a lot," he said. "I believe that today will be the 65th training session and all of them have come out very well. "The training sessions, the games, everything that´s happened outside has been extraordinary. "They will have memories for the rest of their lives."

Spain and England met last summer in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time in a tight game.