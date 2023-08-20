Saud Shakeel looks to stretch his Test form into ODIs

LAHORE: Saud Shakeel has achieved remarkable feats in his early Test career. He stands out as the sole player in the history of cricket to have secured a half-century or more in his first seven Tests. Moreover, no Pakistani batter has managed to maintain an average of 87.50 after their initial seven Tests.

Notably, his unbeaten score of 208 in Galle, which contributed to Pakistan's memorable victory in July, holds the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani player in Sri Lanka.

During the recent two-Test series in Sri Lanka, Saud exhibited exceptional form. He dispelled the notion of being a traditional Test cricketer and showcased an array of remarkable shots, displaying mastery in dispatching the ball all around the field.

His double century at Galle highlighted his ability to adapt his gameplay according to the match's context.

He skillfully executed boundaries through sweeps against spinners, assertively advancing down the pitch, and using his supple wrists to manipulate the field. At one juncture in his innings, he maintained a scoring rate of over 80 runs per hundred balls. Before his visit to Sri Lanka for his inaugural away series, Saud's career strike rate stood at 41. During the series, he managed to accumulate 295 runs at an average of just under 58 in three innings.

These exceptional performances have earned Saud a spot back in the One-day International (ODI) side after an absence of nearly 16 months. With seven Test matches now under his belt, a situation distinct from when he made his ODI debut over two years ago in England, Saud believes that this exposure to Test cricket will enhance his limited-overs game.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to capitalize on my current batting form. When I made my ODI debut, I hadn't yet played Test cricket. Test cricket is the most challenging format, assessing you in every aspect. While ODI and T20I cricket are comparatively less demanding, playing Tests has contributed to my growth as a player. I've developed self-assurance that can benefit me in ODIs," he said.

Saud utilised the off-season effectively to refine a diverse range of strokes before the last Test series. He dedicated hours in his hometown of Karachi to hone his sweep shots and develop various techniques for countering spin bowling, all with the aim of achieving rapid scoring rates. This approach harmoniously aligned with the "Pakistan Way," characterized by assertive and positive strokeplay.