England’s Brook frustrated by World Cup snub

LONDON: England batsman Harry Brook has revealed his frustration at being left out of the squad for this year´s Cricket World Cup. Ben Stokes´ decision to come out of one-day international retirement played a key role in Brook failing to make England´s preliminary squad for the defence of their 50-over crown.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of England´s brightest young talents, helping them to a dramatic drawn Ashes series against Australia recently. But England´s selectors left him out of a 15-man squad for their four warm-up matches with New Zealand in September.

The same group will most likely be chosen to try and retain the World Cup in India in October and November.

"Obviously it´s disappointing, but I can´t do anything about it now, you´ve just got to move on. I´m trying not to think about it anymore," Brook said after playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Lord´s.

"I´ve not had much conversation with (coach) Matthew (Mott) or (captain) Jos (Buttler). They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time.

"He (Stokes) is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can´t really complain, can I?"

While Brook has made a flying start to his Test career, he has played just three ODI matches for England. "I feel like I´m playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. There´s always something more you could do," he said. "I haven´t had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England and, although I´ve played a lot of T20 cricket, I don´t know I´ve done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect."