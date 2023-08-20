England’s Brook frustrated by World Cup snub

LONDON: England batsman Harry Brook has revealed his frustration at being left out of the squad for this year´s Cricket World Cup. Ben Stokes´ decision to come out of one-day international retirement played a key role in Brook failing to make England´s preliminary squad for the defence of their 50-over crown.
The 24-year-old has emerged as one of England´s brightest young talents, helping them to a dramatic drawn Ashes series against Australia recently. But England´s selectors left him out of a 15-man squad for their four warm-up matches with New Zealand in September.
The same group will most likely be chosen to try and retain the World Cup in India in October and November.
"Obviously it´s disappointing, but I can´t do anything about it now, you´ve just got to move on. I´m trying not to think about it anymore," Brook said after playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Lord´s.
"I´ve not had much conversation with (coach) Matthew (Mott) or (captain) Jos (Buttler). They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time.
"He (Stokes) is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can´t really complain, can I?"
While Brook has made a flying start to his Test career, he has played just three ODI matches for England. "I feel like I´m playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. There´s always something more you could do," he said. "I haven´t had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England and, although I´ve played a lot of T20 cricket, I don´t know I´ve done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect."
CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic crushed Taylor Fritz while Carlos Alcaraz had to push hard to get past Max Purcell Friday...
OLYMPIA FIELDS, United States: Seventh-ranked Max Homa set a course record with an eight-under par 62 to seize a...
ISLAMABAD: On the heels of losing the race to win the under-19 title, Pakistan’s much-talked-about youngster...
SYDNEY: Sunday´s World Cup final between England and Spain is the final act of a month of drama which highlighted how...
LAHORE: The reigning Champions of HBL Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars continuing its legacy to unearth the...
BREMEN, Germany: England striker Harry Kane admitted he was "nervous" on his Bayern Munich debut, after scoring one...