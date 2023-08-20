Pakistan eye Bangladesh scalp in Asian Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan will be looking to a winning start when they face Bangladesh in their Group F opener of the 22nd Asian Men’s Seniors Volleyball Championship at Urmia, Iran, on Sunday (today).

It is highly expected that the Green-shirts will be able to down Bangladesh in their opener with an enviable ease but Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz said that they would not underestimate Bangladesh.

“We cannot underestimate Bangladesh but we are fully focused to play one final tomorrow,” Issanaye told ‘The News’ from Urmia on Saturday.

It would be a real test for the Brazilian coach to get the best out of his charges through the new system in which he has put them. The team was sent to Iran a few days before the Asian Championship. The squad played a couple of practice matches against Iran and Bahrain and that would have given an idea to Issanaye where his charges stand.

Issanaye said that his charges have responded well. “We are finalizing our preparation. The players are working hard. We had technical, tactical and physical practices as well where the boys have responded the process well,” Issanaye said.

“Here we played a couple of friendly matches which also helped us to know where we stand. We lost to Iran 3-1 with set scores of 44-42, 23-25, 19-25, 14-25 and we beat Bahrain 4-0 but what happened in the friendlies is now a history,” the coach said.

However he said that he took the best out of these matches and would try to improve in the areas where they lacked.

”I took the positive things and we have to improve and work better the next day and we will take every game like a final,” he said.

South Korea are the other team in Pakistan’s group in the continental event which formally was launched on Saturday. The event will last until August 26.

As many as 17 teams are featuring in the event, which have been clubbed in six different groups. Defending champions and host Iran have been bracketed in Group A with Hong Kong and Iraq, Group B carries nine-time champions Japan, Uzbekistan and Thailand, three-time winners China have been placed in Group C with Kazakhstan and Indonesia while Group D features Chinese Taipei and Bahrain. Mongolia were also part of this group but they have withdrawn from the event as per reports.

Qatar, India and Afghanistan are in Group E while Group F carries Pakistan, four-time champion South Korea and Bangladesh.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the round of 12. The remaining teams will play classification matches.

Meanwhile on Saturday in Group B match the event’s strongest side Japan conquered Thailand 3-0 with the set scores being 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.

Pakistan squad: Mubashar Raza (captain), Murad Jehan, Usman Faryad, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Mohammad Hamad, Musawar Khan, Diyanat Ali, Mohammad Kashif Naveed, Hamid Yazman, Farooq Haider, Murad Khan, Nasir Ali, Bilal Khan.